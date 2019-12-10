MACRO Taps CAA's Jelani Johnson as Content Strategy Exec VP

The motion picture agent is joining Charles D. King's company.

CAA motion picture agent Jelani Johnson is moving to MACRO to serve as executive vp of content strategy, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

After graduating from Columbia University, Johnson began his career as an intern at CAA, then became a manager, first at Generate and then at The Mission Entertainment, a management/production company he co-founded to focus on underrepresented content creators.

CAA hired him back as an agent in 2015, where he has been one of its central advocates for industry inclusion within and outside the agency.

"I couldn't be more excited for Jelani to join our team," MACRO founder and CEO Charles D. King said in a statement. "His cultural connectivity and experience in artist advocacy make him a perfect fit for the company, and we are thrilled to have him."

Johnson will join MACRO's office in Los Angeles in January. King, a former WME agent, founded the company five years ago to produce content that features multicultural creators and talent; its credits include Just Mercy, Sorry to Bother You, Mudbound, Fences, Gentefied: The Digital Series as well as the upcoming Tigertail, Blue Bayou and Jesus Was My Homeboy.

"You strengthen yourself when you strengthen others. Charles personifies this adage," Johnson said in a statement. "I look forward to building on that energy and spirit at MACRO."