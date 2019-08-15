'Madden NFL 20' Early Release Boosts Video Game Software Sales

The latest installment in the best-selling sports franchise helped boost overall game sales 34 percent in the U.S. last month.

Touchdown!

Madden NFL 20 proved the long-running football franchise still has a lot of yardage left in its joints as the latest installment delivered the highest sales of any title in July in the U.S., according to a new report by the NPD Group. While Madden NFL 20 technically released on Aug. 2, the four-week period constituting the month of July for NPD's report ranged from July 7 to August 3. NPD would not reveal the number of units sold for the title and EA also did not respond to a request for clarification on sales figures.

The success of Madden NFL 20 marks the 20th consecutive year in which a new Madden title topped the sales charts in its release month. Madden is the best-selling sports franchise in the U.S. and this year's edition is now the eight-highest grosser of 2019.

Overall, video game software sales were up year-over-year in July by 34 percent, hitting a total of $340 million. Madden's release in the month (in past years it has launched later in August) contributed to the bump.

Nintendo's Fire Emblem: Three Houses, launched July 26, took the No. 2 slot with the best U.S. launch in the franchise's nearly 30-year history. Three Houses launch month sales tripled that of predecessor Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia in 2017. Three Houses now boasts the second-highest lifetime sales of any entry in the series, trailing only 2012's Fire Emblem: Awakening.

July proved a good month for Nintendo, with the Japanese gaming giant scoring six of the top 10 best-seller slots over the period with platform exclusives such as Super Mario Maker 2 (launched June 28) and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order (July 19), which came in at No. 3 and No. 4 over the period, respectively.

Meanwhile, Nintendo's Switch remained the best-selling hardware platform in July and remains the hardware sales leader for 2019.