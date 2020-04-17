Maddie Ziegler Joins Jenna Ortega in Teen Drama 'The Fallout' (Exclusive)

Ziegler will next be seen in Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story.'

Maddie Ziegler will join You star Jenna Ortega in teen drama The Fallout.

Actress-turned-filmmaker Megan Park will write and direct the feature that centers on high schooler Vada (Ortega). She must navigate the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school tragedy, after which relationships with her family, friends and view on the world are forever altered.

David Brown and Giulia Prenna will produce for Clear Horizon, along with Cara Shine Ballarini. Joannie Burstein and Rebecca Miller will produce for The Burstein Company, with Todd Lundbohm producing for 828 Media Capital.

Clear Horizon is selling worldwide rights, with 828 financing.

“Maddie is an exceptional talent, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring her onboard. She will bring so much to the production,” said Brown, who launched Clear Horizon in 2018.

Ziegler's onscreen breakout came as a performer in Sia's music video "Chandelier." She made her her feature acting debut in The Book of Henry and will next be seen in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.

She is repped by WME, Rothman/Andres Entertainment and McKuin Frankel.