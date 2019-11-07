Veteran NBC News Producer Madeleine Haeringer Returns to Run Quibi Partnership (Exclusive)

Haeringer recently left Vice Media, where she produced 'Vice News Tonight,' which ran for three seasons on HBO.

Madeleine Haeringer, a longtime producer at MSNBC and NBC News, is returning to the network to run the news division’s partnership with Jeffrey Katzenberg’s Quibi.

Haeringer spent 19 years at NBC, working closely with foreign correspondent Richard Engel before going on to spearhead MSNBC’s news coverage. She left in 2016 to become the executive producer of Vice News Tonight, the nightly Vice Media program that ran for three years on HBO. That deal came to an end earlier this year amid executive turnover at HBO and layoffs at Vice Media. The last installment of the nightly program ran in early September; Haeringer left in October.

She rejoins NBC as senior executive producer reporting to NBC News president Noah Oppenheim. She’ll produce NBC’s two daily news programs (morning and evening) and two weekend shows for Quibi; the mobile streaming service is set to launch in April. She’ll also manage and produce additional NBC News-branded content on the platform, working closely with Liz Cole, the Dateline executive producer and president of NBCUniversal's news and doc shingle Peacock Productions. Oppenheim announced Haeringer's appointment via a division-wide memo on Thursday. And in the coming weeks Haeringer will be staffing up a unit dedicated solely – at least at the out set – to producing content for Quibi.

"The group over at Quibi want premium smart content because their bet is that will get you stay," Haeringer tells THR. “They’re carving out a lot of space on the platform for news. It’s not just an afterthought. They’re really into it.”

Quibi is aimed at Millennial and Generation Z consumers whose consumption habits differ significantly from the greying and shrinking morning and evening legacy news audience. In addition to NBC News, Quibi also has forged a content partnership with CBS News program 60 Minutes and has commissioned several documentaries in the run up to launch, including a series about the downfall of former LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling.

“If there’s a passion for doing smart news and quite frankly putting the resources behind it, that to me is a good bet,” says Haeringer, who has experience delivering news to younger viewers far more interested in foreign news and issues including climate change and gun safety than legacy news audience seem to be.

As for her marching orders from Quibi executives? "The only parameters are make it five to seven minutes. That's it."