Madonna Cancels London Concert Due to Injuries, Promises "I Will Keep Going Until I Cannot"

Madonna has canceled another concert on her Madame X Tour, citing doctor's orders to rest as injuries she has sustained heal.

The pop star released a statement on Saturday, saying she's "deeply sorry" to not be able to perform on Monday in London at the Palladium, just a week after canceling one of her shows in Lisbon.

"Under doctors guidance I have been told to rest for a few days," Madonna explained in a post on Instagram. "As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first."

She added, "The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show. So I will keep going until I cannot."

Ticketholders will be refunded, and Madonna's next concert, scheduled for Wednesday at the same venue in London, is set to go on as planned.

"Again I am deeply sorry to disappoint anyone and please know that it hurts me more than you can imagine to have to cancel any shows," she wrote. "Thank you again for your understanding."

Madonna has had to call off a number of shows on her Madame X run, including earlier dates in New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Lisbon.

