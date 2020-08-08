Madonna Out of Interscope Deal After Nearly a Decade

The iconic singer first inked a three-album deal with Interscope in 2011 at a base of $1 million per LP; with the release of 'Madame X' in 2019, that deal is up.

Sources close to Madonna confirm to Billboard that the Queen of Pop is out of her deal with Interscope after nearly a decade.

The iconic singer first inked a three-album deal with Interscope in 2011 at a base of $1 million per LP; with the release of Madame X in 2019, that three-album deal is up, and Madge is eying a new label to call home.

While The Sun reports that Madonna is considering a return to Warner Music (which was known as Warner Bros. when she called it home for her series of albums released from 1983-2008), sources tell Billboard that she has not inked a new deal anywhere as of Saturday and any talks are in early stages. Warner Music declined to comment for this story.

Madonna's three albums for Interscope include the Billboard 200 toppers MDNA (2012) and Madame X (2019), as well as the No. 2-peaking Rebel Heart (2015).

"I think the most controversial thing I have ever done is to stick around," Madonna memorably declared at Billboard's 2016 Women In Music event, where she was named the Woman of the Year. Since then, the pop culture trailblazer has done more than just stick around. Whether delivering a blunt, controversial speech at the 2017 Women's March on Washington, D.C. or embarking on the logistically challenging but acclaimed series of intimate residencies for her Madame X Tour in 2019 (which was eventually scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic), Madonna has continued to make headlines as an indelible part of the global pop culture discourse.

On Aug. 14, Madonna reteams with Missy Elliott to hop on a remix of Dua Lipa's "Levitating." Madonna has 12 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and earlier this year earned her landmark 50th No. 1 hit on the Dance Club Songs chart.

