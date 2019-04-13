Madonna Introduces Mysterious 'Madame X' With Social Media Teaser
The pop icon unveiled the mysterious Madame X on Instagram and Twitter Saturday, offering a preview of what's to come.
Madonna is greeting the weekend with an introduction to what seems to be a new project, or persona, named Madame X.
In her posts, Madonna wrote:
"Madame X is a secret agent
Traveling around the world
Changing identities
Fighting for freedom
Bringing light to dark places
She is a cha cha instructor
A professor
A head of state
A housekeeper
An equestrian
A prisoner
A student
A teacher
A nun
A cabaret singer
A saint
A prostitute"
Leaving fans wanting more, she did not confirm whether Madame X is the title of an upcoming song or album release, or if it's an alter ego.
In March, she gave another sneak peek at what she has up her sleeve, tweeting a cryptic photo of a hand cutting an apple with the caption "A taste of things to come."
Check out Madonna's Madame X teaser below.
April 13, 2019
This story first appeared on Billboard.com.