Madonna Introduces Mysterious 'Madame X' With Social Media Teaser

The pop icon unveiled the mysterious Madame X on Instagram and Twitter Saturday, offering a preview of what's to come.

Madonna is greeting the weekend with an introduction to what seems to be a new project, or persona, named Madame X.

In her posts, Madonna wrote:

"Madame X is a secret agent
Traveling around the world
Changing identities
Fighting for freedom
Bringing light to dark places
She is a cha cha instructor
A professor
A head of state
A housekeeper
An equestrian
A prisoner
A student
A teacher
A nun
A cabaret singer
A saint
A prostitute"

Leaving fans wanting more, she did not confirm whether Madame X is the title of an upcoming song or album release, or if it's an alter ego.

In March, she gave another sneak peek at what she has up her sleeve, tweeting a cryptic photo of a hand cutting an apple with the caption "A taste of things to come."

Check out Madonna's Madame X teaser below.

