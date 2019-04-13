Madonna Introduces Mysterious 'Madame X' With Social Media Teaser

The pop icon unveiled the mysterious Madame X on Instagram and Twitter Saturday, offering a preview of what's to come.

Madonna is greeting the weekend with an introduction to what seems to be a new project, or persona, named Madame X.

In her posts, Madonna wrote:

"Madame X is a secret agent

Traveling around the world

Changing identities

Fighting for freedom

Bringing light to dark places

She is a cha cha instructor

A professor

A head of state

A housekeeper

An equestrian

A prisoner

A student

A teacher

A nun

A cabaret singer

A saint

A prostitute"

Leaving fans wanting more, she did not confirm whether Madame X is the title of an upcoming song or album release, or if it's an alter ego.

In March, she gave another sneak peek at what she has up her sleeve, tweeting a cryptic photo of a hand cutting an apple with the caption "A taste of things to come."

Check out Madonna's Madame X teaser below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.