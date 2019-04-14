Madonna Reveals 'Madame X' Album Title, New Song Snippet in Visual Teaser

The mysterious clip follows the pop icon through several costume changes as she explains the meaning behind her new alter ego.

Madonna is now Madame X.

The Queen of Pop shared a minute-long video clip on social media Sunday in which she teases a snippet of a new song and confirms that her upcoming album will be titled Madame X.

The mysterious clip follows the pop icon through several costume changes of various alter-egos as she explains that Madame X "is a secret agent traveling around the world changing identities, fighting for freedom" and "bringing light to dark places."

On Saturday, Madonna first introduced the concept of Madame X in a cryptic post on Twitter and Instagram where she described the persona as everything from a "professor" and "head of state" to a "cabaret singer" and "prostitute."

In March, she gave another sneak peek at what she has up her sleeve, tweeting a mysterious photo of a hand cutting an apple with the caption "A taste of things to come."

Watch Madonna's Madame X video teaser below.

This article was originally published by Billboard.