Madonna Slams London Venue for "Censorship" Over Cutting Show Short

The London Palladium turned the lights and sound off after the singer went over her strict 11 p.m. curfew.

Madonna has lashed out at the London Palladium after the U.K. venue chose to cut short her show after it overran.

The singer was performing as part of her Madame X tour on Wednesday night, when the Palladium turned off the lights and sound after she went past her 11 p.m. curfew.

Madonna — who often runs over her allotted time and starts her shows later than stated — posted an angry video of the moment on Instagram, in which she can be heard shouting "censorship, censorship, motherfucking censorship."

"It was five minutes past our 11 p.m. curfew, we had one more song to do and The Palladium decided to censor us by pulling down the metal fire curtain that weighs nine tons," she wrote.

"Fortunately they stopped it halfway and no one was hurt. Many thanks to the entire audience who did not move and never left us. Power to the people!!"

The Palladium, which had warned Madonna about breaking her curfew, denied that the fire curtain had been used.

"Contrary to a number of reports, at no point during last night's performance did staff at The London Palladium pull down, or attempt to pull down, the Iron Fire Curtain," a spokesman told the BBC.