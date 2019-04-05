Madonna's Daughter Tapped for Jean Paul Gaultier x Supreme Campaign

This marks the 22-year-old Lourdes Leon's third modeling campaign to date; the collection will debut Thursday, April 11.

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon has been tapped to model in a print campaign photographed by Collier Schorr for Supreme's new streetwear collaboration with iconic fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier. The news comes more than two decades after Madonna famously wore custom pieces by Gaultier for her Blond Ambition world tour in 1990. (The pop star also donned a black Gaultier gown with a cross motif at last year's Met Gala.)

Sans gold cone bra, Leon is pictured in one ad sitting atop a stool wearing an oversize pinstripe blazer and a fitted white tank that’s tucked into a pair of red and black pants featuring the phrase “fuck racism.” The statement-making bottoms are secured with a metal "Gaultier Supreme" logo belt and finished off with work boots.

The bold ensemble is a modern update to Gaultier’s “Fight Racism” shirt, which debuted in the '90s. While vintage pieces of the original version are still available in obscure places online, Gaultier's latest version will be available soon, as the collaboration officially launches next Thursday, April 11, at Supremenewyork.com and includes T-shirts.

The campaign calls for more attention to the fashion industry's attempts to tackle the issue of racism, as seen recently with Prada tapping director Ava DuVernay to co-chair its new Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Council.

This collaboration is also important as it offers more accessibility to Gaultier's designs: The famous French designer has only created haute couture since shuttering his ready-to-wear business in 2015.

The Supreme and Jean Paul Gaultier campaign isn't Leon’s first foray into the world of fashion. Previously, she starred in campaigns for Stella McCartney’s Pop fragrance as well as Converse’s Made Me collection. And last year, she walked the runway at New York Fashion Week for New York-based brand Gypsy Sport’s spring 2019 show.