Maggie Griffin, TV Star and Mother of Kathy Griffin, Dies at 99

In a post on social media, comedian Kathy Griffin wrote that she is "gutted" to lose her best friend.

Maggie Griffin, the mother of Kathy Griffin and co-star of the comedian's reality show Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, has died at age 99.

Kathy tweeted the news on Tuesday night, writing a tribute beside a picture of herself with her mother enjoying a beautiful view.

"My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today," Kathy wrote in her post on social media. "I am gutted. My best friend. I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared. I’m so grateful you guys got to be part of her life. You knew her. You loved her. She knew it. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick’s Day."

Maggie was born in 1920 in Chicago, Illinois. She was a hospital administrator who began being involved in her daughter's career in 2001 with Kathy's So-Called Reality. In 2005, she began appearing as herself in Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, going on to do six seasons. Later on, she made appearances in talk show Kathy and documentary Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story.

