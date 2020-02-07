Maggie Gyllenhaal Set to Play Elvis Presley's Mother in Baz Luhrmann's Biopic

Gyllenhaal will fill the role of Gladys Presley, the adored mother of the king of rock 'n' roll, opposite Austin Butler.

Maggie Gyllenhaal is set to play Gladys Presley, the mother of Elvis Presley, opposite Austin Butler and Tom Hanks in Baz Luhrmann biopic about the king of rock 'n' roll, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The upcoming Warner Bros. project is described as focusing on Elvis Presley's rise and stardom, with a major spotlight on his relationship with Col. Tom Parker.

Tom Hanks is set to play Parker, the manager who controlled every aspect of Presley's life. Butler is set to play Elvis and Australian actress Olivia DeJonge, who also starred in M. Night Shyamalan's 2015 thriller The Visit, will portray Priscilla Presley.

Warners is describing the drama as having a story that will "delve into their complex dynamic spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence in America."

Luhrmann is producing the feature with his wife, Catherine Martin.

Luhrmann wrote the script with Craig Pearce, with whom he also wrote The Great Gatsby and Moulin Rouge!