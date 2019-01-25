Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ralph Fiennes Board 'Farnsworth House' from 'Little Miss Sunshine' Producers

The film will tell the true story of the creative and emotional entanglement in 1947 between legendary architect Mies Van der Rohe and his client Dr. Edith Farnsworth, which resulted in the first glass house.

With the European Film Market in Berlin less than two weeks away, the first crop of talent-driven projects are starting to emerge.

Among them is Farnsworth House, with Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ralph Fiennes set to star. Developed by Richard Press, the film – announced Friday – is being produced by Oscar and BAFTA nominees Albert Berger and Ron Yerxa (Nebraska, Little Miss Sunshine) through Bona Fide Productions, Matt Flanders (Goldbricks in Bloom, Ted K) of In Your Face Entertainment, and Gyllenhaal.

Press, known for his multiple award-winning feature documentary Bill Cunningham New York, wrote the screenplay and will direct. HanWay Films will oversee international sales and distribution and will commence sales at the EFM with ICM Partners handling the US sale.

Farnsworth House will tell the true story of the creative and emotional entanglement in 1947 between legendary architect Mies Van der Rohe and his client Dr. Edith Farnsworth, which resulted in the first glass house – the landmark Farnsworth House near Chicago. Mies and Edith started as architect and client, became lovers, then bitter enemies who last saw each other in court. This is the story about all the blood on the floor in the making of a masterpiece.

“I am always looking for projects about real women, with complicated, interesting minds," said Gyllenhaal. "They are far and few between and Farnsworth House is a rare find. In Edith Farnsworth is the opportunity to express a full and exciting spectrum of thoughts and feelings. But there is also the opportunity for the most exciting kind of artistic experience: a collaboration. Farnsworth House is a love story between two iconoclasts, two equally interesting players. I’m thrilled to see what Ralph and I will create together with this exceptional script and Richard Press at the helm.”

Added HanWay MD Gabrielle Stewart: "Richard Press' background in architecture, design and photography shines through when he describes making a film where passion and creativity collide. Maggie and Ralph will make extraordinary sparring partners and we will be able to witness the building of one of the pillars of modern architecture."