Saban Films Picks Up Maggie Q Starrer 'Death of Me'

'Saw' filmmaker Darren Lynn Bousman directed the movie that also stars Luke Hemsworth.

Saban Films has acquired the North American rights to thriller mystery Death of Me, starring Maggie Q and Luke Hemsworth.

Saw filmmaker Darren Lynn Bousman directed the movie that centers on a couple on an exotic holiday who awaken one morning with hangovers and no recollection of what transpired. When playing back the video of their previous night, they learn they participated in a ritual that somehow ended with the husband murdering the wife — though she's actually very much alive.

Ari Margolis, James Morley III and David Tish wrote the movie, which was produced by Envision Media Arts' Lee Nelson and Tish and Samuel Marshall Production's Charlie Dorfman. Media Finance Capital's David Gilbery and Marlon Vogelgesang exec produced, alongside Tannaz Anisi and Greg Schenz of 13 Films.

"Darren has been a staple in the horror genre from early on with the Saw franchise, and we are thrilled to be partnering with him on his latest film," said Saban's Bill Bromiley. "The suspense and chemistry that Maggie and Luke bring to the screen will keep audiences enraptured through this wild ride."

Representing the foreign rights is 13 Films, who will be presenting the film to buyers at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival. XYZ Films negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.