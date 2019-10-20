Maggie Rogers Calls Out Sexist Behavior Following Catcalling Incident During Her Concert

On Saturday night, Rogers was in the midst of her encore at ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin when two men in the crowd interrupted her acoustic performance

Maggie Rogers is nearing the end of her Heard It In a Past Life tour, and an unfortunate, inappropriate incident left the singer-songwriter feeling hurt and furious after her second-to-last show of the jaunt.

On Saturday night, Rogers was in the midst of her encore at ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin when two men in the crowd interrupted her acoustic performance of her breakout hit, "Alaska." On Sunday morning, she took to Twitter to explain what happened while condemning their invasive -- and violating -- behavior.

"Every night before the Alaska acoustic encore, I speak about gratitude and growth and change," she wrote. "it's the most vulnerable part of the set. just me and a guitar before i say goodnight. last night, in the middle of this speech a man yelled 'take your top off.' another joined in and yelled 'you cute though.' I was stunned. furious. fuming, confused. and also - on a really basic level - it really hurt my feelings."

She went on to highlight the safe space she and her fans create every night in venues across the country, the community it creates and reiterated why those remarks were so unwelcome, especially in this context.

"I want to use this moment to be very very clear," she concludes. "there is no space for harassment or disrespect or degradation of any kind at my show."

Rogers wraps the Heard It In a Past Life tour at the Moody Theater on Sunday night.

Read Rogers' statement in full below.

