Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates, Laura Linney Unite for 'The Miracle Club'

The film will follow the journey of a group of working class Dubliners on a pilgrimage to France.

Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates and Laura Linney are teaming up for Irish drama The Miracle Club from director Thaddeus O’Sullivan.

The film — due to begin shooting in April 2021 — is described as a "joyful and hilarious" journey of a group of riotous working-class women from Dublin, whose pilgrimage to Lourdes in France leads them to discover each other’s friendship and their own personal miracles.

O’Sullivan (December Bride, Ordinary Decent Criminal, Into the Storm) directs an original screenplay by Jimmy Smallhorne (2by4), Timothy Prager (Silent Witness, Two Thousand Acres of Sky) and Josh Maurer.



The film is Produced by Chris Curling (Falling, The Bookshop, The Last Station) of Zephyr Films and Josh Maurer (Papillon, The Hoax) and Alixandre Witlin (Howards End, The Last Tycoon) of City Films Entertainment. James Flynn (Vikings, Penny Dreadful, Calvary, Becoming Jane) is an executive producer.

London-based banner Embankment raised the film’s full financing and have significantly pre-sold the film to international distributors, including Lionsgate UK.