Magic Johnson and Larry Bird Honored at NBA Awards

"They were phenomenal leaders. They were able to bring teams together. They were able to ignite community spirit," former NBA champion Bill Walton said of Johnson and Bird.

Los Angeles became the center of the basketball universe on Monday night as hall of fame legends such as Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Bill Russell and Bill Walton joined today’s stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Trae Young at the NBA Awards held at Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport.

While many great players were in attendance at the awards, Lifetime Achievement recipients Larry Bird and Magic Johnson probably generated the most buzz among guests.

Former NBA champion and MVP winner Bill Walton, who was a Celtics teammate of Bird’s, told THR what made the two icons of the game.

“Because of the way they played. They played to win. They did everything on the court. They were phenomenal leaders. They were able to bring teams together. They were able to ignite community spirit," he said. "They did everything that anyone could ever ask of any player and it was just absolutely spectacular to be able to witness their careers, to be opponents of theirs and teammates. They’re spectacular human beings.”

Many of the players in attendance used the event as an opportunity to catch up with fellow NBAers. Charles Barkley stopped by Young’s table to speak with rookie of the year candidate and Tiffany Haddish was one of the more popular stars of the night as guests including Niecy Nash and Issa Rae popped by her table.

The NBA has become a truly international league with Greece’s Antetokounmpo, Slovenia’s Doncic and Cameroon’s Pascal Siakam all taking home awards for the night.

Laker legend and THR contributor Kareem Abdul Jabbar spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about how the NBA has made basketball a global sport.

“I think basketball is ascendant now. We’ve got players from all over the world, which means that great players from all over the world love the game and want to play it. That’s a good thing. That’s something that’s become a part of people’s cultures and that’s awesome.”

One of the most emotional moments of the evening came when Robin Roberts was honored with the Sager Strong Award, and she received a brightly patterned sports coat in honor of the beloved NBA reporter Craig Sager, who died of cancer in 2016.

Speaking of her own battle with breast cancer Roberts told the audience how she found inspiration in Sager’s fight against the disease.

“Make your mess your message and although the outcome for Craig was not what we hoped for, not what we prayed for...Craig’s courage, the way he would focus on the fight and not the fright. His unwavering faith. His compassion and grace towards everyone he met are qualities that everyone should strive for in their lives.”

The final honor of the night was the coveted Most Valuable Player award which was given to Antetokounmpo. The Greek-born player of Nigerian descent became emotional when receiving his award and he honored his parents, Nigerian immigrants who moved to Greece with nothing before he was born, so that he could have a better life.

Speaking to reporters after receiving his award, Antetokounmpo said why his parents served as his inspiration to become a great player.

“There were times when we were poor, we didn't have money, but we never did not have love," he said. "There was no shortage in that, and we were always together. Those are the memories that I remember and that's why I always want to be better.”

The night’s other winners included the Clippers Lou Williams receiving sixth man of the year, the Dallas Mavericks Doncic winning rookie of the year, Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert won defensive player of the year, coach of the year went to the Buck’s Mike Budenholze, the Tornto Raptors Pascal Siakam won most improved.