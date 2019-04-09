Magic Johnson Resigns as Lakers President

Johnson didn't directly tie his decision to the future of coach Luke Walton, who was widely expected to be fired by Johnson soon. But he repeatedly mentioned Buss' affinity for Walton and his own desire not to cause upheaval between them.

Magic Johnson on Tuesday night abruptly quit as the Los Angeles Lakers' president of basketball operations, citing a desire to get back to the simpler life he enjoyed before taking over the franchise just over two years ago.

Johnson didn't tell owner Jeanie Buss or general manager Rob Pelinka before he stepped in front of reporters about 90 minutes before the final game of the Lakers' sixth-consecutive losing season.

Johnson didn't directly tie his decision to the future of coach Luke Walton, who was widely expected to be fired by Johnson soon. But he repeatedly mentioned Buss' affinity for Walton and his own desire not to cause upheaval between them.

Johnson also said he was tired of being fined by the NBA for tampering.