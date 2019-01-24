'Magic Mike the Musical' to Premiere in Boston Ahead of Broadway Engagement

The all-new musical is based on the hit films and written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, whose TV credits include 'Riverdale' and 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.'

Prior to its Broadway engagement, Magic Mike the Musical will have its world premiere at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston later this year.

The musical is based on the two films, the first of which was directed by Steven Soderbergh in 2012. The sequel came from director Gregory Jacobs in 2015. Both starred Channing Tatum, whose pre-stardom experience as a stripper in Florida served as inspiration. He figures as a producer on the new musical, along with Soderbergh and Jacobs.

Set before the events of the films, the story follows a college student named Mike Lane who becomes a dancer at an exclusive night club to make ends meet. Casting details for the show have yet to be announced.

Said Channing in a statement, “When we were shooting Magic Mike, I looked at myself in a thong and thought: ‘well Chan, say goodbye to your career!’ So the idea that seven years later a Pulitzer Prize-winning creative team would be making a full-fledged musical prequel is definitive proof that God loves strippers. I couldn’t be more excited about the next chapter in the Magic Mike story."

The book for Magic Mike the Musical is written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, whose TV writing credits include Big Love, Glee, Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Trip Cullman (Six Degrees of Separation, Choir Boy) will direct.

The production features a score by the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning team of composer Tom Kitt and lyricist Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal), and choreography by Camille A. Brown. A Broadway run will follow Boston, with dates to be announced

Preview performances of Magic Mike the Musical will begin Nov. 30, with an official opening set for Dec. 15. The production is scheduled to run through Jan. 5, 2020. Tickets are currently on sale at the Emerson Colonial Theatre website and box office. The historic theater last year hosted the smash tryout of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which is headed to Broadway this summer.

The familiar story of Magic Mike also appeared as the variety show Magic Mike Live on stage in Las Vegas and London, directed by Tatum. It consisted of choreographed dance performances and a playlist of pop hits interwoven with original music.