'The Magicians' Star Jason Ralph Signs With Paradigm (Exclusive)

The Magicians star Jason Ralph has signed with Paradigm, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. He was previously with Gersh.

Ralph leads the Syfy cult ensemble drama, now in its fourth season, as Quentin Coldwater. He has also recurred on Younger (as Jake Devereux), NBC's Aquarius, WGN America's Manhattan and CBS' Madam Secretary, and has guest-starred on HBO's Random Acts of Flyness, The Night Of and Looking, Netflix's Grace and Frankie and The CW's Gossip Girl. Ralph's feature credits include 2014's A Most Violent Year, starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain.

Ralph's roots are on stage, having co-founded Strangemen Theatre Company in New York City, where he currently serves as artistic director. He starred in Peter and the Starcatcher at Off-Broadway's New World Stages and was seen in Strangemen's production of On the Head of a Pin, which he also helped to develop and produce.