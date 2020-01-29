Magnolia Lands the Kerry Washington-Produced Doc 'The Fight'

Directed by Elyse Steinberg, Josh Kriegman and Eli Despres ('Weiner'), the film chronicles what it is like to be an ACLU lawyer in the Trump era.

Magnolia Pictures has scooped up the Kerry Washington-produced documentary The Fight. A source pegged the deal at low seven figures.

Directed by Elyse Steinberg, Josh Kriegman and Eli Despres, the film chronicles what it is like to be an ACLU lawyer in the Trump era, beginning with the civil liberties group's battle with the Trump administration over the so-called Muslim ban that was proposed just days after the president's inauguration in 2017.

The Fight, which is screening in Sundance's U.S. Documentary Competition section, made a rousing debut on Jan. 24 at the The MARC Theatre. THR's review noted that "the directors ... make the wise choice to focus on four of the most pivotal cases and the five lawyers litigating them."

Matthew Perniciaro, Michael Sherman, Florence Sloan, Harry Sloan, Pilar Savone and Maria Zuckerman executive produced.

Steinberg, Kriegman and Despres previously collaborated on the doc Weiner, a Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner in 2016.

Submarine, which sold Boys State for $12 million to Apple/A24 and The Truffle Hunters to Sony Pictures Classics, negotiated the deal on behalf of The Fight filmmakers.