Magnolia Nabs Gilda Radner Doc 'Love, Gilda'

The CNN Films feature about the late 'SNL' star opened the Tribeca festival.

Magnolia Pictures on Tuesday said it picked up the North American rights to Love, Gilda, Lisa D’Apolito’s film about comedy trailblazer Gilda Radner.

Magnolia is aiming at a theatrical release later this year for the CNN Films feature about the late Saturday Night Live star, who was an Emmy- and Grammy-winning comedian. Love, Gilda opened the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival and includes rare personal recordings and journal entries to tell Radner’s story.

"Love, Gilda is a beautiful tribute to an incandescent spirit,” said Magnolia president Eamonn Bowles in a statement on Tuesday. Radner, who was married to Gene Wilder, became a breakout star after launching SNL in 1975 as an original castmember, only to die at the age of 43 of ovarian cancer in 1989.

"Lisa D'Apolito has crafted an incredibly moving, inspirational look at a groundbreaking comedian," Bowles added.

The film also has interviews with SNL alum Chevy Chase, Lorne Michaels, Alan Zweibel, Laraine Newman and Martin Short, and Gilda’s writings are read by Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Cecily Strong, and Bill Hader. Love, Gilda was produced by 3 Faces Films in association with Motto Pictures.

Bronwyn Berry, Meryl Goldsmith and James Tumminia served as producers, as did Motto's Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements and Carolyn Hepburn. Alan and Robin Zweibel and CNN Films' Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton served as executive producers.

CNN retains the North American broadcast rights to Love, Gilda. The deal was negotiated by Magnolia senior vp of acquisitions John Von Thaden, with Submarine acting for the filmmakers.