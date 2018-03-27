Magnolia Pictures Nabs Stock Car Doc 'Last Race'

Photographer Michael Dweck’s meditative documentary about a community around a Long Island racetrack is set for release this year.

Magnolia Pictures has acquired U.S. rights to The Last Race, renowned photographer Michael Dweck’s feature documentary debut about Riverhead Raceway, the last operating stock car racetrack on Long Island.

Magnolia plans a 2018 release for the film, which had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January. "Michael has crafted an incredibly immersive film about grassroots racing,” Magnolia president Eamonn Bowles said in a statement.

The Riverhead Raceway is the last track remaining from a circuit of more than 40 that formerly dotted Long Island. Owned and operated by octogenarians Barbara and Jim Cromarty, Riverhead sponsors weekend races on a quarter-mile track throughout the summer season for amateur drivers competing for modest winnings and trophies.

"The Last Race is a beautiful tribute to a world that is disappearing before us," added Bowles.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Magnolia Pictures, an influential arbiter of independent films, for the U.S. release of The Last Race," said director Dweck in his own statement.

The documentary was produced by Dweck and Gregory Kershaw. Michael L. Dweck, not to be confused with the director of the same name, executive produced, along with co-executive producers Howard Schultz, Sheri Schultz and Cecilia Luppi.

The U.S. distribution deal was negotiated by Magnolia co-executive vp Dori Begley and Magnolia senior vp acquisitions John Von Thaden, with Submarine acting on behalf of the filmmakers.