Toronto: Magnolia Pictures Nabs World Rights to 'Once Were Brothers' Robbie Robertson Doc

The deal comes ahead of the world premiere of the Canadian documentary at TIFF on Thursday night.

Magnolia Pictues has picked up the world rights to Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band, the opening night film at the Toronto Film Festival.

Directed by Daniel Roher and executive produced by Martin Scorsese, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, the documentary tells the story of a group that went from backing up Bob Dylan to becoming one of the most influential groups of its era. Magnolia is planning a theatrical release for early next year.

"Being a long time fan of The Band, Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson And The Band still held many surprises and information I didn't know,” said Magnolia President Eamonn Bowles in a statement.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia executive vp Dori Begley and Magnolia senior vp of acquisitions John Von Thaden with Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers. Magnolia head of international sales Lorna Lee Torres and international sales manager Marie Zeniter will launch international sales in Toronto.

All international rights, excluding Canada , are available.

The announcement of the worldwide sales deal came as Robertson, Roher and Imagine Entertainment duo Ron Howard and Brian Grazer were holding a press conference at TIFF. Robertson during the presser discussed why he was able to survive rock stardom with The Band, when many of his band members succumbed to recklessness.

"I just thought, I'm going to get up every day and accept challenge and move forward. We didn't understand alcoholism and addiction. No one referred to it back then like they do now," Robertson said.

"Today, when I look back on it, I feel sad that we didn't have the tools to help one another in a group. We probably did everything you're not supposed to do. There wasn't a support system. I carry a bit of sadness about that -- I've lost three of my brothers in this group," he added.

Roher's documentary is inspired by Robertson's memoir, Testimony, as it recounts his early life in Toronto and on the Six Nations of the Grand River reserve to the creation of legendary roots-rock group The Band.

Roher brushed off any suggestion that he felt over-awed when directing Once Were Brothers. "I have this legendary team surrounding me. I only really felt empowered, to be working with these people," Roher said of working with a creative team that included Ron Howard and Brian Grazer of Imagine Entertainment as executive producers.