Magnolia Pictures Picks Up Jason Mitchell Drama 'Tyrel'

The ensemble cast includes Michael Cera, Chris Abbott, Ann Dowd and Caleb Landry Jones.

Magnolia Pictures has picked up the worldwide rights to Jason Mitchell-starrer Tyrel.

Written and directed by Sebastian Silva, the drama takes place during a cabin party in the Catskills, N.Y., that finds protagonist Tyler (Mitchell) as the sole black man at a weekend getaway full of drunken debauchery. The combination of all the testosterone and alcohol starts to get out of hand, and Tyler’s precarious situation starts to feel like a nightmare.

The ensemble cast includes Michael Cera, Chris Abbott, Ann Dowd, and Caleb Landry Jones. Silva also acted as producer, along with Max Born and Jacob Wasserman.

The deal was negotiated by UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers. Magnolia is looking to sell international rights at Cannes.

"We’re excited to have such a collaborative and creative distribution partner on board so that this film gets seen by as many people as possible," said Silva. "We believe the movie is timely and are hopeful that it will help continue to move the race conversation forward.”

Tyrel first premiered at this year's Sundance Film festival, with THR's review noting that "Jason Mitchell excels in a psychologically tricky part."