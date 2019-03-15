Mahershala Ali Tracks His Oscar-Winning Style Evolution With Stylist Van Van Alonso

"She's always going to push me further than what I may instinctively want to do," Ali said of his stylist.

Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Green Book), joined his personal stylist Van Van Alonso for the annual Power Stylist issue where they reflected on his style evolution. Beginning with the 2016 Gotham Awards, Ali wore a three-piece suit by Ermenegildo Zegna, saying he was excited over the look and, "I haven't had enough three pieces in my life."

For Ali's first Academy Award win he again wore Ermenegildo Zegna, saying, "You put that suit on, and you are very aware that you are going to the Oscars."

"There's beautiful suits. There's suits you wear every day, or that you can wear to any event, that just feel amazing," Ali continued, "but there's something about putting on a suit that is another level, and worthy of that red carpet."

He wore white Ermenegildo Zegna to the 2017 SAG Awards, accented with navy blue details. "There's a lot of stress and pressure wearing a white suit to an event with a lot of makeup around," Ali said of the look. "You kind of have to creatively hug people and block them, but still give love."

For the 2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse red carpet, Ali wore Prada and a piece made by his mother-in-law. Ali put the look together from what he had in his closet, of course everything in there is already "Van-approved." Burgundy Ermenegildo Zegna for the 2019 SAG Awards and Etro for the 2019 Golden Globes, rounded out the actor's top two looks.