Mahershala Ali Wins SAG Award for 'Green Book' Role

Mahershala Ali won the SAG Award for best performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Green Book on Sunday night.

The actor beat out Timothee Chalamet for Beautiful Boy, Adam Driver for BlacKkKlansman, Sam Elliott for A Star Is Born and Richard E. Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

"Timothee, Adam, Richard, Sam, thank you for your work," Ali said as he took the podium. "The more I'm fortunate and blessed to get to do this work, the more I need all of you in this room to draw inspiration from."

He went on to say, "I'm grateful to be among this fraternity of artists who deal with the human condition and try to do that responsibly." The actor finished with, "To my wife and daughter, and to Peter Farrelly, I sincerely appreciate the opportunity." Ali did not mention the screenwriters, Nick Vallelonga and Brian Hayes Currie, in his speech.

Backstage, Ali opened up about the project. "Dr. Shirley was the best opportunity that had ever come my way at that point… Moonlight I was only in the first third… to be presented Green Book and Doctor Shirley, a three dimensional character with his own agency… for him to be the person of power, for him to be as talented and emotional as he was, his own personal struggle to keep his life private because for those things to be public, he wouldn’t have been embraced." He added, "I think some of the things that are questioned can be answered by just listening to Dr. Shirley."

This is Ali's third win and seventh nomination.

The 2019 SAG Awards, simulcast live on TNT and TBS, took place Jan. 27 at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles. Megan Mullally served as the show's second-ever host, following in the footsteps of Kristen Bell last year.