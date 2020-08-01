Mahlon Reyes, Deckhand on 'Deadliest Catch,' Dies at 38

The reality TV star suffered a heart attack last Saturday and was subsequently taken off life support.

Mahlon Reyes, a deckhand on a crab fishing boat featured on the reality TV series Deadliest Catch, has died at 38 according to a report in TMZ on Saturday.

Reyes' wife Heather Sullivan confirmed to the outlet that he suffered a heart attack in his hometown of Whitefish, Montana on July 25, and was taken off life support in hospital the following day. His memorial Facebook page states that he died shortly after midnight on July 27.

His official cause of death will be determined by the Flathead County Sheriff's Office pending an autopsy and toxicology results.

On July 30, fellow Deadliest Catch crewmember Nick McGlashan posted a group photo on Twitter that included Reyes, writing in the caption, "Family times. Laughing, crying and remembering our brother Mahlon Reyes."

Reyes began appearing on the Discovery Channel series in 2012, with recent credits on the show this year. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a Discovery Channel spokesperson wrote of Reyes' death, "So sad. He was so young. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

In addition to his wife, Reyes is survived by their four children.