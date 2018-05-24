Maika Monroe Joins Shia LaBeouf's 'Honey Boy'

Lucas Hedges and Noah Jupe are playing LeBeouf at different ages in the unique indie drama.

Maika Monroe has joined the cast of Honey Boy, the Shia LaBeouf meta-biopic being made by Automatik.

LaBeouf, Lucas Hedges and Noah Jupe are already shooting the indie that was co-written by LaBeouf and tells, in a roman-a-clef style, a story about LaBeouf's relationship with his father at two different stages in his life: as a young boy starting out as an actor and a young man with a burgeoning career.

LaBeouf is playing his own father at both stages of the story. In more meta madness, LaBeouf co-wrote the script with Otis Lort, which he later admitted was a pseudonym. The actor character in the script is also named Otis Lort.

Hedges is playing the actor as a young man while Jupe is playing the actor in the earliest stages of his career.

Monroe will play an aspiring actress named Sandra.

Also in the cast are Natasha Lyonne, Martin Starr, Byron Bowers and Laura San Giacomo.

Producing the movie are Automatik's Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Daniela Taplin Lundberg of Stay Gold Features and Christopher Leggett of Delirio Films. Alma Har'el is directing as well as producing.

Monroe, who last year starred in The Tribes of Palos Verdes, recently shot The Widow, directed by Neil Jordan and also starring Isabel Huppert and Chloe Moretz. She will be seen in Hot Summer Nights, opposite Timothy Chalamet, which A24 opens in July.

Monroe is repped by WME and Management 360.