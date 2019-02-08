Berlin: Maisie Williams To Star In Thriller 'The Owners'

Julius Berg will make his feature directorial debut with the film, from Bluelight and XYZ Films.

Maisie Williams is set to star in 90’s-set thriller The Owners, the feature directorial debut of Julius Berg. Williams will play a young woman living in rural England who finds herself in the middle of a nightmare when her boyfriend plots with a friend to commit a burglary, which spirals out of control.

Berg and Matthieu Gompel have written the screenplay, based on a comic book from the artist Hermann, written by Yves H. The film is being produced by Alain de la Mata at U.K.-based Bluelight, and executive produced by XYZ Films.

The film is set to begin filming this spring in Kent, close to London, in an isolated Victorian mansion.

Williams, repped by WME and Louise Johnston Management, is best known for her role as Arya Stark in HBO’s Game of Thronesand will next be seen in Fox’s X Men: The New Mutants, directed by Josh Boone and also starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton.

Berg’s directing credits include the Netflix series La Foretand the France Televisions series The Crimson Rivers.

“I’m very proud that Maisie Williams is joining the cast of The Owners. Her already impressive experience will bring great force and vitality to her character and to the narrative of what promises to be a particularly intense thriller. Beyond her great talent she is an actor possessed of a profound humanity with who I am greatly looking forward to working,” Berg said in unveiling the project.

XYZ will handle North American sales with Versatile handling international sales at EFM in Berlin.