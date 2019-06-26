Maisie Williams to Star in Sky Comedy 'Two Weeks to Live'

The six-parter is described as "a comic tale of love and revenge born from a seemingly harmless prank that goes terribly wrong."

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams will star in a Sky original comedy with the working title Two Weeks to Live, described as "a comic tale of love and revenge born from a seemingly harmless prank that goes terribly wrong."

Written by Gaby Hull (Cheat), the series will be produced by Kudos, part of Endemol Shine UK. It revolves around Kim Noakes (Williams), "a strange young misfit who was just a little girl when her father died in murky circumstances," according to the plot summary. "Following his death, her mother whisked her away to a remote rural life of seclusion and bizarre survival techniques."

Now all grown up, "Kim sets out into the real world for the first time to begin a secret mission of honoring her father’s memory," Sky said. "Meanwhile, socially awkward Nicky isn’t good at impressing girls, and when Kim walks into his and brother Dave’s local pub, it sets in motion a chaotic series of events that puts all their lives in danger. Who would have thought a few drinks and an ill-judged prank could go so violently wrong?" The unlikely trio ends up on the run from a gangster and the police with a bag of stolen cash.

"Looking forward to getting into something new, I think Two Weeks to Live has really great potential and I want to make something incredible with this wonderful team!" Williams said.

Added Jon Mountague, director of comedy at Sky: “With Maisie Williams leading from the front, Two Weeks to Live is to die for. Bold, British and very, very original, we can’t wait to wow audiences with even more great comedy."

The series was commissioned by Zai Bennett, managing director content at Sky, and Mountague. Josh Cole is the commissioning editor, Sky. The series, to be executive produced by Phil Temple from Kudos, will begin filming later this year. It will be distributed by Endemol Shine International and air on Sky One and streaming service Now TV in the U.K. and Ireland next year.

The show is the latest in a string of recent commissions as European pay TV giant Sky, now owned by Comcast, continues to boost its investment in original productions. Forthcoming Sky originals include Catherine the Great, starring Helen Mirren; Intelligence with David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed; Breeders with Martin Freeman; and season two of In the Long Run with Idris Elba.