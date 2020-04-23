Maisie Williams Thriller 'The Owners' Lands at RLJE Films

Julius Berg's feature directorial debut led by the 'Game of Thrones' star is set for a fall 2020 theatrical and VOD release.

RLJE Films has nabbed the North American rights to the Maisie Williams'-starring thriller The Owners.

Julius Berg's feature directorial debut is expected to be released in theaters and on VOD and digital HD in the fall of 2020. Game of Thrones star Williams plays a young woman who finds herself in the middle of a nightmare when her boyfriend plots with a friend to commit a burglary, which spirals out of control.

When an elderly couple return home early, the tables are suddenly turned and a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues as the would-be thieves fight to save themselves from a worsening nightmare. The Owners also stars Jake Curran, Ian Kenny, Andrew Ellis, Sylvester McCoy and Rita Tushingham.

Berg co-wrote the film with Mathieu Gompel and with the participation of Geoff Cox. "Coming off the unprecedented success of Game of Thrones, we're excited to work with Maisie Williams and the other talented filmmakers and castmembers who certainly brought their A game to produce an amazing thriller," said Mark Ward, chief acquisitions officer at RLJE Films, in a statement.

The Owners was produced by Alain de la Mata and Christopher Granier-Deferre. Brahim Chioua, Gregory Strouk, Eric Tavitian, Frédéric Fiore and Pape Boye share co-producer roles.

And Nate Bolotin and Maxime Cottray served as executive producers. Ward and Jess DeLeo from RLJE Films and Bolotin of XYZ Films negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.