Major League Soccer to Resume Season July 8 at Walt Disney World

All 26 MLS clubs will participate in a tournament.

Major League Soccer will resume its season July 8 after being halted due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Dubbed the "MLS is Back Tournament," the season will resume at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort, Disney and MLS announced Wednesday.

All 26 MLS clubs will participate in the competition, which is a continuous schedule of 54 total matches occurring nearly every day, which will count in the 2020 MLS regular season standings, according to Disney.

The matches will be held without spectators in attendance, according to Disney, with an emphasis on the health and safety of all players, coaches, staff, crew and Disney employees. Payers and staff will follow specific medical protocols, including regular coronavirus testing, throughout the tournament.

The MLS is Back Tournament winner will also earn a spot in the 2021 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League. Like all other professional leagues, MLS suspended its season in early March.

Walt Disney World will also host the NBA when its season resumes, which will occur in late July. The top 22 teams when the season was suspended will play eight regular-season games for playoff seeding purposes.

The entire Disney World theme park will also be fully reopened in July.