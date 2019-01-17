Gloria Steinem, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tarana Burke Headline 2019 Makers Conference (Exclusive)

Time's Up CEO Lisa Borders, HuffPost editor-in-chief Lydia Polgreen, 'The Good Place' actress Jameela Jamil and musician Ciara are also set to speak at the annual women's summit.

The Makers Conference has unveiled another stacked lineup for its 2019 edition.

Feminist author and icon Gloria Steinem, actress and Red Table Talks host Jada Pinkett Smith, musician Ciara, activist Tarana Burke, Time's Up CEO Lisa Borders and HuffPost editor-in-chief Lydia Polgreen are set to headline this year's annual women's summit, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Other names on the 2019 roster for the event, which runs from Feb. 6-8 at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California, include McKinsey partner emeritus Joanna Barsh, author and Together Rising founder Glennon Doyle and Backstage Capital founder and CEO Arlan Hamilton.

In addition to its starrier guests, the three-day, conversation-focused conference will also feature what it is calling "hidden figures": They include Barbara "Dusty" Roads, an activist who fought against gender discrimination at airlines in the 1950s and 1960s; Diana Trujillo, a Columbian aerospace engineer at NASA and the mission lead for the Mars Curiosity rover; and female firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department. Other speakers will be announced in the lead-up to the event.

"We could not be more thrilled to continue our Makers Conference tradition for the fifth year, opening more unique dialogues and driving game-changing action items with the world's top female leaders across all sectors," Dyllan McGee, founder and executive producer of the Makers Conference, said in a statement. "Makers believes in the power of all voices. Through our annual conference and growing Makers@ program, we continue to provide companies with the essential tools they need to foster and retain increased workplace diversity, helping to grow cultures of greater inclusivity."

"A cornerstone of the women's movement, The Makers Conference has become an annual gathering that drives the cultural conversation around equality, " Lori Bongiorno, general manager of Makers, added. "The highly anticipated fifth conference will once again give our audiences unprecedented access to these thoughtfully curated discussions."

At last year's Makers Conference, which gathered Jane Fonda, Ava DuVernay, Natalie Portman, Lena Waithe, Sheryl Sandberg, Karlie Kloss, Uzo Aduba, Jessica Biel, Malcolm D. Lee and Lena Dunham, among others, Portman during a panel on Time's Up described male-dominated film sets in which women were kept separated. "We all have stories to tell, and we need to stop being silent about injustice," the actress said.

Those who can't make it to Dana Point to see the conference can see it live-streamed at the Makers Conference website and on the Makers Conference Facebook page. Makers says that last year more than 6 million people worldwide watched its live stream.