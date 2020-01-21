Olivia Wilde, Gloria Steinem, Katie Couric to Headline 2020 Makers Conference

HuffPost editor-in-chief Lydia Polgreen and former congresswoman Katie Hill are also set to speak at the annual women's summit.

The sixth Makers Conference has unveiled another stacked lineup for its 2020 edition.

Olivia Wilde, Gloria Steinem, Katie Couric, attorney, educator and chair of the Hollywood Commission, Anita Hill, former Congresswoman Katie Hill and HuffPost editor-in-chief Lydia Polgreen are set to headline this year's annual women's summit, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Other names on the 2020 roster for the event, which runs from Feb. 10-12 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, include author Judy Blume, 11-year-old skateboarder and Olympic-bound Sky Brown, and skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

The three-day, conversation-focused conference will center on issues connected to its theme of "NOT DONE," including intersectionality, microaggressions in the workplace and representation in Hollywood.

"This year's Makers Conference theme 'NOT DONE' epitomizes where we are in the women’s movement. The right to vote? Become CEO? Serve in combat? Travel to space? Done. Equal pay? The ERA? Reproductive rights? Madame President? Not done. As we continue to make progress in advancing the movement towards equality, there is still more work to be done," said Dyllan McGee, founder and executive producer of MAKERS. "In true Makers Conference tradition, attendees can expect to hear new dialogues and fresh perspectives to drive action toward gender equality from the world’s top leaders, both men and women alike."

"At Makers, we believe in the power of every voice and are dedicated to creating a digital world that drives positive change. We are so proud that Makers provides a platform for groundbreaking storytelling," said Guru Gowrappan, CEO of Verizon Media. "Together, we have the opportunity to create a chorus of voices dedicated to instituting change and much-needed dialogue around the women’s movement."

Last year's Makers Conference also featured Steinem as well as Jada Pinkett Smith, Ciara, and Tarana Burke.