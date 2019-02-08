Grammys Beauty: What's In the Pros' Prep Kits?

Wondering how nominees and attendees — like Heidi Klum, Kelsea Ballerini and Rashida Jones — will preen? Their makeup artists and hairstylists offer a sneak peak at their key products, including $12 mascara and $7 hair oil.

Rashida Jones’ Faux Lashes

Big falsies for Jones? Nuh-uh. Nominated for co-directing the documentary Quincy (about her father, natch), the Angie Tribeca star will sport natural-looking Lashify lashes, courtesy of makeup artist Jamie Greenberg. “Lashify always makes her lashes look voluminous and long, but super natural,” says Greenberg. Lashify Starter Kit, $145 at lashify.com.

Kelsea Ballerini’s $12 Mascara

A $12 mascara for the red carpet? Absolutely, says makeup pro Kelsey Deenihan. Avon’s True Color Love at 1st Lash Mascara will be in her kit on Sunday for nominee Kelsea Ballerini (she’s up for best country album and is also presenting). Deenihan says the mascara “is great for separating and building Kelsea’s gorgeous lashes”; $12 at avon.com

Anna Kendrick’s Eye Enhancer

It’s all about subtlety on Kendrick for the red carpet, says makeup artist Vanessa Scali. Her eye must-have: Taupe liner. “It sounds boring,” says Scali. “But it’s magic when used under the bottom lashes. It adds definition and enhances the eyes without overpowering or closing them in.” She adds that the A Simple Favor actress, who is presenting at the Grammys, has “delicate features, so it’s important not to overwhelm them.” If she wants “added drama,” Scali extends a golden taupe under the eye and layers with a deeper shade over the top, very close to the lash line. Her go-to shade for a deep smoky taupe is Lise Watier’s Eye Shine in Smokey Brown; $24 at lisewatier.us

Heidi Klum’s Hair Products

Heidi Klum—expected to walk the red carpet with her fiance, Tokio Hotel frontman Tom Kaulitz—will have her hair coiffed by Lorenzo Martin. His top two essentials? Phytovolume Actif volumizing spray to “help enhance Heidi’s supermodel hair” ($30, at us.phyto.com) and Biosilk Silk Therapy Shine On Spray ($18 at ulta.com) that “makes any type of hair or style shine from a mile away.” Expect a lustrous mane on Heidi Klum with this secret weapon.

Camila Cabello’s Hair Oil

When it comes to Camila Cabello’s hair, “She likes to wear it naturally,” says her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who is booked for her prep on Sunday. “But of course to achieve a natural look, you need some help from the right products.” One of those? L’Oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil-in-Cream. He uses the cream “to define her natural waves and give beautiful texture. The hair weightlessly flows on stage while she’s performing.” $7, at lorealparisusa.com

Dua Lipa’s Brow Builder

Dua Lipa, who hit the Warner Music pre-Grammy party last night and will perform with St. Vincent at the awards show, will call on Anthony Nguyen to prep her makeup. His must-have for “bold, natural, fluffy looking eyebrows to frame her eyes”? Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder Duo; $23 at anastasiabeverlyhills.com

Dinah Jane’s Face, Lid and Shoulder Shimmer

To give former Fifth Harmony-er Dinah Jane’s skin “some luminosity,” makeup artist Ash K Holm will have Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette in her kit for the Grammys. But she doesn’t just use the blendable highlighter and blush shades for the face. “I also like to apply it on the eyelids and the shoulders to make the look cohesive,” she says; $45 at sephora.com