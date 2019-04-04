Malala Yousafzai Signs With UTA

The agency also will represent the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate's father, Ziauddin Yousafzai.

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, has signed with UTA.

The Pakistani activist began her advocacy for girls' education as an anonymous 11-year-old blogger for the BBC, writing about how life changed after the Taliban took over her Swat Valley town and banned girls from going to school. She became known worldwide in 2012 at age 15, when a Taliban assassin boarded her school bus and shot her in the head. Yousafzai recovered in the United Kingdom and continued her work, teaming with her schoolteacher father to found Malala Fund, which promotes girls' rights to 12 years of free, safe and quality education. In 2014, at age 17, she became the youngest person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. Now 21, she is studying philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford.

"When I started my fight for girls at 11 years old, working with media and public speaking were key to building support for my efforts," said Yousafzai, the subject of Davis Guggenheim's 2015 documentary He Named Me Malala and author of I Am Malala, Malala's Magic Pencil and We Are Displaced. "I look forward to working with UTA to develop creative ways to amplify the voices of the next generation of girls and young women."

UTA also has signed Yousafzai's father, Ziauddin, and will work with them in film, television, digital, emerging platforms and live speaking. The Yousafzais will be represented under the agency's new culture and leadership division, which reunites them with their former CAA agent turned UTA division head Darnell Strom.

"To achieve gender equality, we need support from women and men, leaders in every sector. Darnell understands this, and I am excited to continue working with him at UTA," said Ziauddin Yousafzai, who serves alongside his daughter on the Malala Fund board. He wrote his autobiography, Let Her Fly, last year.