California Storms Lead to Malibu Evacuations

Mandatory evacuation orders are going into effect for many areas near Southern California wildfire burn scars as another Pacific storm approaches the rain-soaked region.

The National Weather Service says light-to-moderate rain Tuesday will become heavier with possible thunderstorms later in the day, bringing potential for flash flooding in burn areas.

Evacuation orders issued in advance cover portions of Malibu and Santa Barbara County, where a year ago the community of Montecito was devastated by a deadly debris flow.

Suburban Burbank also plans to put mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders into effect.

A mudslide Monday in the Encino area of Los Angeles has put about a dozen homes at risk.

Caltrans says sections of Highway 1 on the Central Coast are closed due to adverse weather. Major highways through mountain passes north and east of Los Angeles remain open.