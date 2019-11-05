Malibu State Park Murder Suspect Indicted on 16 Counts

Anthony Rauda, an apparent drifter, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A man authorities say terrorized visitors around the Malibu State Park area by randomly shooting at them, killing one, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a 16-count indictment, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

Anthony Rauda, 43, was indicted on Oct. 21 for one count of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and five counts of second-degree burglary. Rauda was also charged with several burglaries that occurred in the Calabasas area, according to the district attorney's office. The grand jury indictment was unsealed Tuesday.

Rauda, an apparent drifter, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Tuesday's unsealed grand jury indictment supersedes and mirrors the criminal case initially filed in January by the district attorney’s office.

Rauda is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Tristan Thomas Beaudette. The scientist, who worked at pharmaceutical giant Allergan, was shot about 4:45 a.m. on June 22, 2018, in a tent while camping with his then 2- and 4-year-old daughters. The children were not injured.

Rauda is accused of shooting at unsuspecting campers or motorists in and around the Malibu State Park area. The charges date back to November 2016 when Rauda allegedly shot and wounded a man who was sleeping in a hammock. Less than a week later, he allegedly fired into the sleeping area of a vehicle.

Rauda also is accused of shooting into vehicles on three different occasions in 2017, but no one was injured, according to authorities.

On June 18, 2018, Rauda allegedly shot at a Tesla on Las Virgenes Road. Four days later, he allegedly shot and killed Beaudette.

If convicted as charged, Rauda faces a maximum sentence of more than 265 years to life in state prison.

His bail stands at $10 million, NBC4 Los Angeles reports. He is due back in count Dec. 5.