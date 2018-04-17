Mamoru Hosoda's 'Mirai' Anime Picked Up for France by Wild Bunch

The film will premiere in the Directors' Fortnight at Cannes next month.

Japanese anime director Mamoru Hosoda's new feature Mirai no Mirai (Mirai From the Future) will be released in France by Wild Bunch Distribution.

Hosoda will become the first Japanese anime director to hold a world premiere at Cannes when it screens in the Director's Fortnight next month. Mirai is the first film from the director since his acclaimed The Boy and the Beast in 2015.

The French title will be Mirad, Ma Petite Ssur (Mirai, My Little Sister) when it is released later this year, announced Wild Bunch, Anime and Charades.

The anime tells the story of a 4-year-old boy whose happiness takes a hit from the birth of his younger sister, Mirai, when she becomes the center of attention in the family. The boy then encounters a magical world in a mysterious garden, which changes his perspective on his family and his role as a brother.

"As a parent myself, I realized that our children's lives are very similar to our own at that age, even though the times are different," said Hosoda. "Through a house, a garden and a family, I wanted to portray this great cycle of life and sense of generation and continuity that binds us all."

Paris-based Charades has already sold the anime to multiple territories, including the U.S., U.K., Spain, Canada, Germany, Latin America and Australia/New Zealand.

Toho will release Mirai in Japan in July.