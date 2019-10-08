Man Accused of Killing TV Director in 1985 Cold Case Pleads Not Guilty

A news article about the death of Barry Crane in the July 8, 1985 issue of The Hollywood Reporter.

Shortly after his arrest, suspect Edwin Hiatt told a reporter that he had no memory of the slaying and that he was "big into drugs" back then.

The man accused of brutally killing TV producer and director Barry Crane in his Hollywood home back in 1985 pleaded not guilty to the charge on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

In early June of this year, the 52-year-old Edwin Hiatt was taken into custody in North Carolina by the FBI Fugitive Task Force after detectives with Los Angeles police said they identified him as Crane's killer through DNA evidence.

The 57-year-old Crane, a well-known director and producer of such TV shows as The Incredible Hulk, Dallas and Wonder Woman, was bludgeoned and strangled and found wrapped in bedding on the garage floor of his North Hollywood home in July 1985. His car was also stolen.

Shortly after his arrest, Hiatt was interviewed on the spot by a North Carolina TV news station where he told the reporter that he had no memory of the slaying and that he was "big into drugs" back then.

Asked if he killed Crane, Hiatt responded: "It's possible. Anything's possible."

Hiatt is due back in court Dec. 17.