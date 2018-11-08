Man Arrested for Allegedly Making 40 Harassing, Death Threat Calls to CNN

The suspect was booked on numerous charges, including multiple counts of felony terroristic threatening and multiple counts of misdemeanor harassing communications.

An Arkansas man has been arrested on suspicion of making 40 calls to CNN in which he allegedly harassed the network and made death threats against at least one reporter.

Benjamin Craig Matthews, 39, was arrested Wednesday and booked on numerous charges, including multiple counts of felony terroristic threatening and multiple counts of misdemeanor harassing communications, according to the Baxter County Sheriff's Office.

Matthews is accused of making the dozens of calls between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2. The communications ranged from general harassment and the threat of bodily injury to threatening the life of at least one unidentified CNN journalist, authorities said.

Matthews is also accused of making calls to another unidentified television network and to various public officials and organizations.

He remains in custody with a bond set at $15,000. He will make his first court appearance on Thursday.

The news comes just weeks after a man was arrested for sending explosive devices to CNN — and others deemed critics of the president — and shortly after President Trump berated CNN's Jim Acosta during a news conference before the White House revoked the reporter's grounds clearance.

Trump has made CNN the No. 1 target of his "fake news" anti-media rhetoric.

CNN declined comment on the arrest.