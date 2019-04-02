Man Believed to Be Suspect in Nipsey Hussle Killing Detained

A manhunt has been underway for Eric Holder, 29, of Los Angeles.

A man was detained Tuesday afternoon who authorities believe is Eric Holder, the suspect accused of fatally shooting rapper Nipsey Hussle, police told The Hollywood Reporter.

The man believed to be the 29-year-old Holder was arrested in Bellflower. Los Angeles police told THR that detectives were responding to identify the suspect since it was not LAPD who detained the man.

Holder is suspected of shooting the rapper, and two other people, on Sunday afternoon in the area of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard.

Born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, Hussle, a Grammy-nominated rapper and community activist, died around 4 p.m. After a Monday autopsy, the Los Angeles County Media Examiner's office said the 33-year-old rapper's cause of death was numerous gunshot wounds to the head and torso. The manner of death was officially noted as homicide.

Police on Monday told THR the manhunt to bring the rapper's killer to justice was "huge," and an "all hands on deck" operation.

Holder was identified as a suspect Monday night. An exact motive for the slaying was not given by police.

The slaying sent shock waves through the music, sports and entertainment community. Some of the biggest stars turned to social media to share their heartbreak and anger. Those sharing their thoughts and reaction included Meek Mill, Pharrell Williams, Chance the Rapper, Lebron James and Ava DuVernay, among numerous others.

LAPD Commissioner Steve Soboroff revealed Sunday that plans had been put in place for the rapper and some of his crew to meet with police on Monday to discuss ways he could help combat gang violence and "help us help kids," he said. "I’m so very sad." Soboroff confirmed to THR that meeting still took place in Hussle's honor.