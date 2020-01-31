Man Climbs Scaffolding at Oscars Complex as L.A. Fire Dept. Attempts Rescue

An adult male has scaled 30 feet above the Hollywood & Highland complex, the department tweeted, adding a video, on Friday evening.

The Los Angeles Fire Department is currently attempting to rescue a potential jumper who climbed scaffolding outside the Hollywood & Highland complex.

"Adult male perched on scaffolding approx 30 feet above the ground. LAFD has deployed aerial ladders, ground ladders, and a rescue air cushion in an attempt to bring the patient down safely," the department tweeted on Friday evening.

The department then added a video, which showed numerous firefighters and police officers looking on at an individual who was not shown on the scaffolding; the video also showed some individuals gesturing and speaking to someone above.

The Los Angeles Police Department, which is also on the scene, could not be reached at press time. However, the LAPD Hollywood Division issued a tweet that read, "The helicopters over Hollywood are news helicopters covering police activity near Hollywood Blvd and Highland Ave. Please avoid the area, there is no immediate threat to public safety."

About half an hour after the initial reports of the situation, LA Metro announced that Metro trains were avoiding the Hollywood/Highland stop on the B line "due to police activity." "Follow announcements," a tweet added.

The area on Hollywood Blvd. will soon be transformed into a red carpet for the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Feb. 9. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to The Academy to determine whether the scaffolding is for the upcoming ceremony or not.

