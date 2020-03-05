Man Dressed as the Joker Charged With Making Criminal Threats

The 51-year-old man is being held without bail.

A Missouri man dressed at the Joker was charged Thursday with felony first-degree terrorist threats after he live-streamed himself saying he planned on killing random people.

Jeremy J. Garnier, 51, of University City on Monday dressed as the Batman villain, allegedly made the death threats by live-streaming on Facebook, police said.

"Yes, I'm doing this for attention, but the attention I seek is to take over the world," he says early in the video, which was cited by St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "I'm going to start killing people until this reaches a thousand [viewers], and once it reaches a thousand, I'm going to go out in public and I'm going to kill more. We're not going to go to any movie theaters. We're going to go totally unarmed because we don't want to alert the authorities into thinking we might be on an actual rampage."

Garnier is dressed as the Joker in his mugshot.

Garnier was ordered to be held without bail after he was charged.

The Joker character will be forever linked to the 2012 Aurora theater shooting where 12 people were killed during a Dark Knight Rises screening. Initially it was reported the suspect called himself the Joker, but that was later proven inaccurate.

Last year, the Warners Bros. film Joker came under fire over fear it would inspire random acts of violence.