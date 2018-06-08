Man Found Dead at Bonnaroo Music Festival

The man was found unresponsive Friday morning in his car.

A man has died at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, having been found unresponsive Friday morning in his car.

According to festival organizers, patrons approached the medical team in the event site's Plaza 6 camping area requesting medical assistance for a 35-year-old man. The medical team responded and founded him unresponsive in his car upon arrival. The Coffee County Medical Examiner’s office later pronounced him dead.

No cause of death has been determined. According to festival organizers, their understanding is the man's car was running and the heat was on.

A spokesperson for the Coffee County Sheriff's Department said the case is currently under investigation but they do not suspect any foul play.

"The safety of our patrons is our highest priority, and our sympathies go out to his family and friends," said Bonnaroo organizers in a statement.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.