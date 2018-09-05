Man Repeatedly Crashes Truck Into Dallas TV Station Building

A Texas man was arrested Wednesday morning after he rammed his truck into the Dallas Fox4 television station.

No one was hurt in the incident. The building, however, suffered damage.

A Texas man was arrested Wednesday morning after he rammed his truck into the Dallas Fox4 television station before getting out and throwing papers about.

No one was hurt in the incident. The building, however, suffered damage.

“We just saw police running inside and saying, ‘Get to the other side of the building,’” Shannon Murray, a station reporter who witnessed the incident said on the its morning news show. “It wasn’t clear what the man’s intentions were. He was yelling and trying to show us something.”

A number of reporters in the building took video and photos of the man in the midst of actions.

The exact motive is unclear.

Local authorities continue to investigate.