Man Believed to Be R. Kelly's Former Manager Arrested, Accused of Threatening Savage Family

A man said to be the former manager for R. Kelly turned himself in to authorities Friday morning on a warrant for allegedly making threats to the family of a young woman who is believed to be involved with the singer.

Henry James Mason, 52, surrendered to Atlanta authorities on a warrant for felony terroristic threats, according to multiple reports.

Mason is accused of making threats to the family of Joycelyn Savage, one of the women who Kelly is allegedly holding against her will. Savage was shown in the Lifetime documentary, Surviving R. Kelly, which detailed alleged abuse against the singer dating back decades. Savage has maintained she is with R. Kelly of her own free will; her family, who participated in the documentary, are fighting for her return.

"Let this be a message to R. Kelly’s staff that we won’t be bullied or threatened. We will continue to pursue legal action against any and all threats to the safety of the Savage family,” said Gerald Griggs, attorney for the Savage family, in a statement to WSB-TV 2 in Atlanta.

Mason was released on a $10,000 bond, according to WSB-TV reporter Mark Winne.

Kelly could not be reached for comment, but after the documentary premiered in early January, the singer has denied all allegations of abuse.

Prosecutors in New York, Chicago and Atlanta are seeking information about R. Kelly in light of the accusations made in Surviving R. Kelly.