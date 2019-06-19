Man Stabbed on Set of Anne Hathaway Film 'The Witches'

The male victim sustained a neck injury and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

A man, reportedly a crew member, was stabbed Wednesday on the set of the Anne Hathaway film, The Witches.

The stabbing took place at one of Warner Bros. Studios stages in Leavesden, Hertfordshire in England, police said.

The Hertfordshire Constabulary said in a statement that the victim, a man, sustained a neck injury and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

"A second man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and is currently in police custody. It is believed the men are known to each other. Inquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around what happened," police said.

Warner Bros. said the incident was a police matter and declined comment.

It is unclear if Hathaway was anywhere around the incident. A rep for the actress did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hathaway is playing the Grand High Witch in Robert Zemeckis' remake of the 1990 movie, which based on the late Roald Dahl's 1983 children's book.