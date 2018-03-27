Management 360 Hires Manager Courtney Tunney (Exclusive)

The rep, who came from Principato-Young, has signed Lisa Vanderpump as a new client.

Management 360 has hired Courtney Tunney, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. And having started in the new job two weeks ago, the manager already has signed a new client: Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump.

Tunney, who began her career as an assistant in CAA's television talent department and spent the last five years at Principato-Young, specializes in representing media personalities.

Clients Keo Motsepe (the first black pro dancer on ABC's Dancing With the Stars), Dr. Evan Antin (named People's Sexiest Pet Vet), 20-year-old entrepreneur Jaylen Bledsoe and actress Lola Tash (co-creator of the @MyTherapistSays Instagram meme account) have all followed her to her new company.